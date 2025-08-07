“Alex Newhook is a fourth-line player”

In 82 games this season, Alex Newhook collected 26 points, including 15 goals. In the absence of Kirby Dach, Newhook played almost exclusively on the second line. He's not a bad player, but he was put in a difficult position. In 2025-2026, if there are no injuries, he'll probably be on a third line, but Eric Macramalla would put him on a fourth line. In any case, he said on The Shaun Starr Show that he's a fourth-line player. Macarmalla likes his speed, but he believes his legs are too fast for the rest of his body. He is, in his opinion, a turnaround machine, especially in precarious zones. This is one of the reasons why he believes Newhook is a fast fourth-line player who can offer good flashes from time to time and be a good “F1” [content-ads] Well, the fourth line seems a little harsh on him, but it's true that Newhook doesn't have the hands and vision to match his skating stroke. It's a shame, because he's got the speed.

After 26 points in 2024-2025 and an average playing time of just over 15 minutes, could the center eclipse that mark next season? Yes, he'll be better surrounded, but let's not forget that he won't have the opportunities and ice time of last season. [spacer title='Overtime'] – They've got quite a club.

– What do you think?

Projecting Team Sweden's Olympic Roster https://t.co/XNxQ9So2NC – The Hockey News (@TheHockeyNews) August 7, 2025

– Sidney Crosby is exceptional. [The Athletic]– And certainly not as an outfielder.

– Too bad.