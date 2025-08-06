Tony Marinaro compares Owen Beck to Phillip Danault

With all the picks Nick Bobrov and his group have accumulated in recent years, some prospects, who a few years ago would have been considered the team's top prospects, have been overlooked. I'm thinking in particular of Owen Beck, who has done very well everywhere he's been during his career. On last night's Sick Podcast, Tony Marinaro's guest Brian Wilde said Beck's ceiling resembles Jake Evans'. This isn't a disavowal of Beck, on the contrary, but Marinaro was more optimistic. Indeed, the host believes he'll be more like a Philip Danault. In fact, he sees him somewhere between Danault and Evans, which isn't bad at all. Danault may have been a number-one center with the Canadiens, but he was there by default. As for Beck, he's more suited to a defensive role. That's why Tony doesn't think Beck will have 50-point seasons, but he will have 40 or so points at some point in his career. Wilde, on the other hand, who believes Beck will be an excellent player at 200 feet and good at killing penalties, sees him putting up 30-35 points [content-ads]. One thing is certain, both agree that Beck is an underrated prospect for the organization and that, for a third or fourth center, drafted 33rd overall, Montreal should be happy. In its 2022 draft year, the Habs also selected Lane Hutson and Juraj Slafkovsky. If Beck becomes the team's third-best player in this draft, that's a big win. Speaking of Hutson and his draft, the podcast guest is of the opinion that Nick Bobrov might be abysmal for the rest of his head scouting career, but that he'll always be known as a good one, because he went looking for the little defenseman. I understand his point, but I hope he doesn't miss out on all his next picks, hehe.

