The Rocket on the verge of losing its two radio broadcasters

It's August 6. Training camps start next month in the NHL… and it's going to be even faster than that for junior hockey in the QMJHL. In fact, some of my son's friends will be trying out for a Q team this year. Nothing to make me feel younger this morning…While we're on the subject of hockey, I've been told something rather sad in the last few hours: Laval Rocket hockey may no longer be broadcast at all on Montreal FM. Since its very first season in 2017-18, the Rocket has seen 91.9 Sports, then BPM Sports broadcast games on 91.9 FM Montreal. All its games for many years, then its home games in 2024-25. Except that the rumblings I'm currently hearing suggest that the station's new buyer isn't that keen – for the time being at least – on broadcasting live sports on the station's airwaves. So here we are, in the middle of August, with no discussions and no concrete plans to broadcast Rocket games next season. From what I hear, the club is currently evaluating options B and C. I contacted Anthony Marcotte for comment, but he declined to comment. Robert Ranger, Interim General Manager of BPM Sports, was unavailable when I tried to speak to him. It should be noted that RDS should continue to broadcast the team's games on its TVchannels. On the English side, TSN 690 – which has broadcast all the team's home games since its inception – stopped doing so during the playoffs last spring.

The @TSN690 broadcast boot is empty and unlit at Place Bell this afternoon. From what I understand, the English-language station – partner and English-language broadcaster of @RocketLaval – is no longer broadcasting the team's games. Intriguing… pic.twitter.com/wblDcLnsxC– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) May 25, 2025

[content-ads]According to sources very close to the matter, there will also have been no discussions between the Rocket and TSN 690 regarding the 2025-26 games. And it would be surprising if there were in the next few weeks…Even on the station's X page, there's still a reference to the Laval Rocket.

[content-ads]In short, barring a major turnaround, Rocket games will not be broadcast on FM in 2025-26, in either French or English. This will be a first for the organization, and it will be interesting to see what the Rocket decides to do, knowing that an AHL team usually has at least one broadcast team for its games, if only on the Web.

It will also be interesting to see what the next mandate will be for a guy like Anthony Marcotte, whose fate has been tied to the Rocket for nearly 10 years. I have a feeling that, after the departures of Martin Lemay and Tony Marinaro, the station will try not to lose a third talent… [spacer title='Prolongation']If there's one sports team watching all this closely, it's the Montreal CF.

If BPM Sports and TSN 690 have decided to stop broadcasting Rocket games, what will they do with Montreal CF games starting in 2026? If the owners feel that it's no longer as important as it used to be to broadcast live sports (not called Les Canadiens) on their airwaves, what will they decide to do with Montreal CF games?

Yes, the Montreal CF is in a stronger, more prestigious league than the Laval Rocket, but soccer has always been less important than hockey in the Québécois media.We'll see.