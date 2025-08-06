Samuel Montembeault should earn $9M per year, according to a model by The Athletic

Of course, as time goes by, Nick Suzuki's contract will continue to look good, but what about the others? He's the Habs' best forward, in fact.But what about the others? Dom Luszczyszyn, who analyzes hockey with his statistical model for The Athletic, has analyzed the salary situations of all 32 NHL teams. Where does the Canadiens stand? The Habs are 14th in the rankings, with a chance of climbing into the top-10 the day Lane Hutson, Ivan Demidov and Zachary Bolduc's contracts count.Because no, you'll understand that rookie contracts don't count in the model. The goal is to see how well the club manages its contracts, after all.

Ivan Demidov & Jakub Dobes back on the ice in Brossard today. pic.twitter.com/PxubY7BpwV– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 5, 2025

What we notice is that Samuel Montembeault has an A+ rating on his contract (in relation to the value he brings and his current salary) of $3.15M per season. In fact, based on his performance, he should earn $9M per year according to Luszczyszyn's model. And he's not just saying that because the Canadiens goalie speaks French!

“Montembeault is French Canadian, which helps his chances of being the third goalie.”@simmonssteve on why #GoHabsGo goalie Samuel Montembeault could make the Canadian Olympic team. With all due respect, Steve, that's disrespecting Montembeault.@sickpodnhl @thesickpodcasts https://t.co/CpdhzqL1pf – Jimmy Murphy (@MurphysLaw74) August 4, 2025

There are plenty of contracts that make the Canadiens look good, in reality. Nick Suzuki should earn $10.6M according to the model. Juraj Slafkovsky? $9.3M. Cole Caufield? $9.2M. These guys earn between $7.875M and $7.6M per year, whileNoah Dobson should earn $11.8M according to the model. This is also a good deal, as he'll earn an average of $9.5 M per year from 2025 to 2033. Kaiden Guhle's contract isn't the one the model likes the most, as he's in the red – by a small margin, but still. But as a general rule, bad contracts go to older players at the end of their contract, not to core players. But it does remind us of one thing: the Habs are going to have to take advantage of this before they have to renew those contracts in a few years' time.

