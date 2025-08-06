New dog: Ivan Demidov pays tribute to Céline Dion

In the 2024 draft, the Canadiens got their hands on Ivan Demidov. The young Russian forward was the Habs' 5th overall pick… and it was a big moment for Habs fans.It had been a long time since such a talented prospect had been selected by the Habs.And what also helped make the moment special was that the pick was made by Céline Dion. With the draft in Vegas, it was a great opportunity… and it made for quite a moment.

In fact, it was the singer who first introduced Demidov to the Montreal organization. In recent days, Demidov and his girlfriend have adopted a dog. They made the announcement on social networks… and also revealed the dog's name:Céline. Céline

Ivan Demidov & his GF Katya have gotten a lil puppy and they've named her Céline pic.twitter.com/Hk58dlZNgb – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 6, 2025

Obviously, it's a safe bet that this wasn't a fluke. It must have been a special moment for the young Russian, and it's a nice way of recognizing the person who first announced him as a Canadiens player.Has anyone ever told you that he loves Montreal?It'sreally cool to see the young player show his love for the Habs and Montreal in this way. It's a nice touch, and we'll just have to hope that Céline 2.0 brings Demidov good luck,just as Céline 1.0 brought good luck to Canadiens fans when she announced Demidov's selection, hehe. [spacer title='Overtime']- Indeed.

