Matvei Michkov warned by his coach: he must play the right way

A few weeks ago, during the off-season, Matvei Michkov was in the news for all the wrong reasons.It looks like I'm putting words in my first sentence for nothing… because every time Michkov is in the news during the off-season, it's for all the wrong reasons. #PleonasmHe had saidhe didn't like dump and chase, the action of getting rid of the puck in the back of the net and applying pressure to go get it. He finds it "exhausting" to play that way. #PauvrePetitPitThis caused a stir, because in the NHL, good teams do this – especially when it comes to the playoffs. The Florida Panthers won with tough hockey, and it's interesting to note, as reported by HabsolumentFan, that the Nasty Knuckes gang asked Rick Tocchet, the Flyers' pilot since this summer, what he thought of all this.

And he answered exactly what I thought he was going to answer: it depends on the situation. He said, when he saw the video, that the Russian was going two miles an hour when no one was in front of him. Obviously, if the play is open like that, you have to keep the puck and make a play.He said he was going to kid his player a little about that when he saw it, hehe.But more seriously, basically, Tocchet said that if his player had speed and space, he had to make a play because he has the talent to do so. But

if you come in with your skates misaligned and you try to make a play when you have no speed and you lose the puck doing it… I don't care who you are, it's the wrong play. And if you want to play late in June and win the Stanley Cup, you can't play that way.

What the Flyers pilot is saying is clear. If the best play to make is to go for broke because Michkov has put himself in a position to do so, let him.That even includes Michigan-style goals. But often, the right play to make is to play physical and go for the puck in the corner of the ice. Remember that Michkov has already said that the most important thing for him is to get to the playoffs. Themore you look at it, the easier it is to say that, even if Michkov is brimming with talent, the Montreal Canadiens can't be completely displeased not to have a player so reluctant to join the ranks.Provided David Reinbacher's knee holds out, of course…

