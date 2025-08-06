Mason McTavish: the Canadiens among three teams on his case

Do I think the Anaheim Ducks will trade Mason McTavish? In the short term, no. But with the youngster still unsigned, the rumors refusing to die down and clubs calling frequently to see if it's possible to get him out of Anaheim, the file isn't dead yet.It won't necessarily involve a hostile offer, since the Ducks have the salary cap room, but hey,we know the Montreal Canadiens are on the case. Just a few days ago, the Ducks' player and the Montreal club's names were linked together in rumours, but is the Habs alone in the matter? No. In addition to the Canadiens, the Hurricanes are also said to be keeping an eye on the matter. But according to Jimmy Murphy (RG Media), the Red Wings are also worth keeping an eye on. According to the journalist, this is a club that could well manage to uproot (even if the roots aren't too deep) McTavish from California if ever a transaction were to take place.

It was an NHL executive who told him about the three teams. Pat Verbeek and the Steve Yzermans, who run the Ducks and Red Wings, know each other very well. They've worked together in Detroit and Tampa Bay in the past. That could make a deal happen. Interestingly, we now have a better idea of what it would cost to get McTavish out of the Ducks organization, as an executive involved in the talks said:

It would take a right-handed, top-4, first-pair defenseman, would be the starting point, as far as I know.

For the Red Wings, that would probably mean Axel Sandin-Pellikka. But for the Canadiens, I can only think of one name that fits into the Ducks' potential demands for their third overall pick in 2021. And no, I don't see the Habs trading David Reinbacher. So, barring a hostile offer sheet, forget it?

