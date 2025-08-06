If Kirby Dach really hasn’t suffered any setbacks, something doesn’t add up

On Monday morning, colleague Maxime Truman published an article in which he reported that Kirby Dach has not yet recovered from knee surgery. Obviously, all this is cause for concern… especially since he's seen as the Habs' default second center for next season.Will he be able to play alongside Ivan Demidov? Thepeculiar (and worrisome) thing, though, is that when Dach went under the knife, the Canadiens noted that a full recovery was expected before the start of next season.

Forward Kirby Dach underwent surgery on his right knee. The operation was successfully performed by Dr Thierry Pauyo in Montreal and a full recovery is expected before the start of next season. Forward Kirby Dach underwent successful surgery to his right knee…. pic.twitter.com/BRiYQRfpWb– Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) February 28, 2025

That's why the information shared by Eric Engels this afternoon is intriguing. First of all, the tipster notes that it was “never guaranteed” that Dach would be ready for the start of camp… even though the club claimed that he would be fully healed “before the start of the season”.Unless you expected him to be healthy exactly 2 days before the start of the season, that is. But do you really believe that version?The question is whether Dach suffered a setback in his recovery. It's a legitimate question… but here too, Engels is reassuring: he says Dach hasn't suffered a setback and is progressing very well [content-ads]

Quick note from vacation: 1. It was never guaranteed Kirby Dach would be ready for the start of training camp, AND it is also premature to suggest he won't be. 2. Suggestions Dach has had a setback in his recovery are completely false. Not only has he not had a setback, he's… – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) August 6, 2025

So, to sum up, the Habs said Dach would be ready before the start of the season… but according to Engels, who maintains that Dach hasn't suffered the slightest setback in his rehabilitation, that was never guaranteed.There's something somewhere that's not working, isn't there?Is it possible that Dach is recovering a little more slowly than expected? It's possible, yes… and you'd think the Canadiens would be better off keeping this under wraps. It would put less heat on Dach's shoulders… but it would also allow the club not to give too much leverage to another team if it wanted to trade for a second center(like Mason McTavish, forexample).If the Ducks knew that Dach wasn't recovering well from his surgery, for example, they could afford to increase their demands to the Habs for McTavish.So,right now, there's something hanging in the balance.And that's cause for concern.[spacer title='Overtime']- Well done.

