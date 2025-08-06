Death of a Carabins player

The University Carabins have announced the sad departure of first-year player Joseph Gingras.

The defensive half passed away on Tuesday night at the age of just 21

Heartbroken, it is with immense sadness that we mourn the passing of first-year defensive back Joseph Gingras, who left us Tuesday night at the age of 21.

Joseph was a beloved, dedicated and hard-working teammate. In just a few months since his arrival, he has left us with memories that will remain with us forever. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and teammates, past and present.

– CARABINS, on social networks – CARABINS, on social networks Rest in peace, Joseph

The cause of death is still unknown. This is an immensely sad story. The Carabins family, and the entire Québécois football family, is deeply saddened by this terrible news.

Joseph was much more than a talented athlete: he was a brother-in-arms on the field, and a loyal friend off it. The Carabins, his loved ones, and the Québécois football community join together in offering their sincere condolences to the Gingras family, his friends, and all his former teammates. Let's bet that the Carabins program will honor Joseph Gingras to the fullest during the upcoming season, which is coming up fairly quickly. The defensive back was scheduled to begin his first official practice camp with the Bleus

This content was created with the help of AI.