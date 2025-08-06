Connor McDavid joined Leon Draisaitl on his honeymoon

Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid obviously enjoy spending time together. But we notice that on a few occasions, they've been spotted spending time together. For example, we remember the time they played in a garage league.

Oilers superstars Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl join beer league game in viral moment https://t.co/5umoqFP82G pic.twitter.com/AazkukFvrd – New York Post (@nypost) July 21, 2025

But now, the two couples (because yes, the Oilers' two star players are married) have spent time together in a special context. Which one? The Draisaitls' honeymoon. Draisaitl's wife, Celeste Desjardins, posted images of McDavid and her husband on jet skis during his honeymoon with Leon Draisaitl. McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, was also on hand:

McDavid and Drai ripping around on jet skis! Connor McDavid and wife Lauren Kyle have joined Leon Draisaitl and Celeste Desjardins on their honeymoon. ( : IG/celestedesjardins) pic.twitter.com/n6xB4ZiXui– BarDown (@BarDown) August 6, 2025

Obviously, we understand that the two families are close. They wouldn't spend so much time together, even though they don't have to, if they didn't like each other. Is this a clue about McJesus' next contract? I always thought Draisaitl liked the chances of his captain staying long-term if he'd agreed to put down roots in Alberta for the time being. But nothing's done. And just because Draisaitl is there doesn't mean McDavid will stay for sure either, you know.The price will have to be on the table (I don't see why it would be an issue, though) and the star player will have to feel like the Oilers are going to do what it takes to win in order to stay.

