Connor McDavid joined Leon Draisaitl on his honeymoon
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Connor McDavid joined Leon Draisaitl on his honeymoon
Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid obviously enjoy spending time together. But we notice that on a few occasions, they've been spotted spending time together. For example, we remember the time they played in a garage league.

But now, the two couples (because yes, the Oilers' two star players are married) have spent time together in a special context. Which one? The Draisaitls' honeymoon. Draisaitl's wife, Celeste Desjardins, posted images of McDavid and her husband on jet skis during his honeymoon with Leon Draisaitl. McDavid's wife, Lauren Kyle, was also on hand:[content-ads]

Obviously, we understand that the two families are close. They wouldn't spend so much time together, even though they don't have to, if they didn't like each other. Is this a clue about McJesus' next contract? I always thought Draisaitl liked the chances of his captain staying long-term if he'd agreed to put down roots in Alberta for the time being. But nothing's done. And just because Draisaitl is there doesn't mean McDavid will stay for sure either, you know.The price will have to be on the table (I don't see why it would be an issue, though) and the star player will have to feel like the Oilers are going to do what it takes to win in order to stay.

