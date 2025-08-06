Cody Fajardo has a lot to say about the Montreal Alouettes

After leading the Montreal Alouettes to a historic Grey Cup victory in 2023, Cody Fajardo makes his return to Percival-Molson Stadium… in the opposing team's uniform.

The 33-year-old veteran, now quarterback of the Edmonton Elks, will take on his former team this Friday evening, in a game charged with emotion.

Fajardo's love affair with Montreal came to an end last winter when the organization opted for a new duo behind center, featuring McLeod Bethel-Thompson and Davis Alexander. Despite this separation, Fajardo remains deeply grateful to the Alouettes, claiming that his career has been revitalized by the Québécois team.

The athlete can't wait to meet up with the Montreal fans, whom he describes as loyal and passionate.

A crucial game for the Elks… and for Fajardo

Currently in last place in the CFL with a 1-6 record, the Elks are hoping to turn things around. Since Fajardo was named starter in Week 8, Edmonton has put in encouraging performances against two league powers.

This return to Montreal is therefore of particular importance to him:

“This game means a bit more. You always want to outdo yourself against your old team.”

Faced with an Alouettes team weakened by injuries, the Elks could well spring a surprise. Fajardo asserts that his group remains united and motivated, despite the results.

“We're learning the hard way, but we can feel the tide turning,” he says.

His return could well prove to be a turning point, both for him and for the Elks.

