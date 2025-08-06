Cam Ward gets up at 5 a.m. every morning for a specific reason

A newcomer to the Tennessee Titans organization, quarterback Cam Ward is already impressing with both his talent and his impeccable work ethic.

Every morning, at 5am sharp, he's at the practice facility, watching film and preparing to become an NFL leader.

This routine is no accident.

Ward, who has enjoyed a remarkable college career, draws his motivation from the values instilled by his father.

“I grew up watching my dad get up at 4:30 every morning to go to work at a job he didn't like. So if I'm not able to get up early for a job I love, I have no business playing football.”

This kind of statement resonates strongly in a professional locker room, where attitude counts as much as statistics. Ward understands that his place must be earned, not only by his performances on the pitch, but also by his total commitment to the team.

A competitive spirit from dawn

By watching video every morning, Ward seeks to perfect his reading of the game, anticipate opposing defenses and assimilate the Titans' playbook faster than his teammates. This dedication has not gone unnoticed by the coaches, who are already hailing his professionalism and maturity.

The transition to the NFL is demanding for all young quarterbacks, but Ward seems determined to do everything in his power to succeed. He doesn't just want to be talented, he wants to be ready, disciplined and beyond reproach.

In a league where every detail can make a difference, Cam Ward's mentality could well be what sets him apart… in his first season in the pros.

