The worst seems to be confirmed for Marc-Antoine Dequoy with the Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes may have to do without a defensive stalwart for their next match-up.

With just a few days to go before the much-anticipated game against the Edmonton Elks, defensive back Marc-Antoine Dequoy was absent from practice, raising concerns within the organization and among fans.

Dequoy was injured in Saturday's crushing 34-6 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He reportedly suffered an upper-body injury in the first half, and did not return to action thereafter. Although the team has yet to confirm the length of his absence, the fact that he missed practice this week suggests he could miss Friday's game.

At 30, Dequoy is one of the most consistent members of the Montreal defense. In eight games this season, he has collected 16 tackles and recorded a quarterback sack, but has yet to intercept a pass. His speed and instincts on the field are major assets for the Alouettes tertiary, and his absence could open the door to major adjustments in the defensive game plan.

A defense already put to the test

The Alouettes are coming off a tough loss in which the entire defensive unit struggled to contain the opposing attack. Losing a player like Dequoy at this critical time of the season is certainly not ideal. Faced with an Edmonton team also looking to bounce back, the Montreal defense will have to raise its game to compensate.

What happens next will depend on how Dequoy's health evolves, but one thing is certain: the Alouettes are hoping for a swift return of their veteran defensive lineman.

This content was created with the help of AI.