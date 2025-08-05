The Athletic proposes a major trade involving Terry McLaurin and the 49ers

A fictitious trade proposal, but one that's already causing quite a stir in the football world: what if Terry McLaurin headed to San Francisco, while Brandon Aiyuk landed in Washington?

That's the shocking suggestion put forward by The Athletic‘s NFL team, which imagines a one-for-one trade between two star receivers with very different backgrounds.

On one side, Terry McLaurin, the respected captain of the Commanders, a consistent player since his league debut, known for his impeccable routes and reliability at any quarterback behind center. On the other, Brandon Aiyuk, the 49ers' rising star, explosive and fearsome after the catch, who enjoyed an impressive 2023 campaign with over 1,300 yards.

This idea comes as Brandon Aiyuk is in the midst of contract negotiations and seems frustrated by the lack of progress. Washington, looking to build around its young quarterback Jayden Daniels, could see Aiyuk as a key piece to speed up the rebuilding process.

On the 49ers' side, the arrival of a veteran like McLaurin would provide welcome stability and a new, quality option for Brock Purdy.

A trade of equal value… on paper

Both players are number one receivers in their respective formations, but their playing styles are very different. While Aiyuk excels in explosive plays and dynamic systems like Kyle Shanahan's, McLaurin represents a more versatile profile, capable of being productive in a wide variety of contexts.

Even if this trade is only a simulation for now, it raises a pertinent question: what team would dare trade a star receiver for another in a rare equal-value trade? If such a move were ever to occur, it would undoubtedly mark one of the most daring NFL transactions of recent years.

