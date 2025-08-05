The Alouettes announce a surprise with the return of D. Callis

Against all expectations, the Montreal Alouettes have made the return of defensive back Don Callis official, just a few weeks after releasing him.

This turnaround is mainly attributable to the numerous injuries currently plaguing the team's defensive tertiary.

Callis, 24, had been cut from the team on July 11, a departure that provoked numerous reactions on social networks. Originally from California, he had initially played on the practice squad before being left out. His return comes as the organization prepares for Friday's showdown with the Edmonton Elks.

A renewed squad just days before the game

But that's not all. In addition to Callis, the Alouettes have confirmed the addition of Ciante Evans, a veteran well known to fans, for a third stint in Montreal. Evans, a member of the 2023 Grey Cup champion team, could bring welcome stability to a unit weakened by injuries.

The club also signed defensive half Brandin Dandridge and linebacker Caleb Johnson, demonstrating a clear desire to solidify its defense ahead of a pivotal period in the season.

Conversely, defensive lineman Antonio Moultrie was released to make room for these new acquisitions.

With all these changes, fans can look forward to an improved defensive performance next game. It remains to be seen whether Callis' return will once again ignite the Montreal crowd.

