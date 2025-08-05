Nothing works for Justin Fields at New York Jets practice

Justin Fields ‘ future seemed tied to the Pittsburgh Steelers, especially after a positive 4-2 record as a starter in 2024.

Although he lost his spot to Russell Wilson, many fans hoped to see him return in 2025 as the team's official starting quarterback.

However, the story turned out differently: Fields signed with the New York Jets, while Aaron Rodgers went the other way to don the black-and-gold uniform.

What looked like a trade of veterans for potential is now turning into a nightmare for the Jets. Since his arrival, Fields has had a difficult practice camp. SNY reporter Connor Hughes reports that in the last three sessions, Fields has completed just 8 of 32 passes, with one interception.

Worrying statistics for a player who is supposed to embody the team's future.

2 in 10

4 in 16

2 in 6 with an interception

A broken New York forward

Beyond Fields, it's the entire Jets forward who seems disorganized. Hughes highlighted a failed pass to Braelon Allen, intercepted by Andre Cisco, illustrating the lack of synchronization between the quarterback and his receivers.

So far, his only completed passes have been a screen and a short pass to Garrett Wilson.

Still, Fields remains hopeful.

His 2024 season in Pittsburgh had been solid: 65% pass completions, 5 touchdown passes against just one interception, plus 289 yards on the ground and 5 touchdowns.

If the Jets are to turn things around, they'll need to help their new quarterback regain that form quickly.

In short, let's calm the hair on our legs, there isn't a single game played in the regular season.

This content was created with the help of AI.