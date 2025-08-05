Jared Davidson: we’ll be keeping an eye on him at practice camp

The news unveiled by my colleague Maxime Truman yesterday concerning Kirby Dach doesn't bode well. In fact, for those who haven't seen it, Dach hasn't fully recovered from his knee injury, so his training camp is in jeopardy . We'll see in due course whether he'll be ready.Of necessity, this affects the hierarchy at center. Behind Nick Suzuki, it's hard to know exactly who the three center players will be at game #1 of the season,and who will be in which chair.Alex Newhook will undoubtedly be an important center for the club – especially if Dach is injured. Joe Veleno and Jake Evans are the club's other “natural” centers, and if Dach is injured at the start of the year, the question will arise as to whether another Laval center should start the year at the top. Oliver Kapanen and Owen Beck are candidates, but what if Jared Davidson is one? He's a name we don't hear much about, but he's a center who could fit into what the Canadiens might be looking for on a bottom-6 in 2025-2026

Davidson is a good center who had 45 points in Laval last year. The 6′ player is progressing well and brings toughness to his game, so why shouldn't he be an option? Obviously, to make his mark, Davidson would have to have a good camp, and circumstances would have to allow the Habs to bring a player of his calibre to the club.

But let's just say it's something to keep in mind.

Ivan Demidov & Jakub Dobes back on the ice in Brossard today. pic.twitter.com/PxubY7BpwV– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 5, 2025

