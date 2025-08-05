News

ÉCJ screenings: Michael Hage before Sacha Boisvert and Justin Carbonneau
Charles-Alexis Brisebois
There's a lot of talk these days about international hockey. Why? Because the youth tournament (the summer showcase) in preparation for the World Junior Championship has been the talk of the town. And because the invitations to the Canadian Olympic Summer Camp have attracted a lot of attention, as has the case of Samuel Montembeault. #In all this,Michael Hage's name is one to watch. The prospect logically has a good chance of breaking into Canada's line-up at the holiday tournament. Yesterday, Craig Button placed him on the wing of Canada's third line, with Tij Iginla on the left and Caleb Desnoyers in the middle.

And at The Athletic, which made its projections, Hage is still on the wing of the third trio with Jarome's son. But at center, Jett Luchanko has been chosen.So it's lining up to be his chair? Possibly.[content-ads]

But what's also interesting about the projections from The Athletic's experts is to see who was left out to allow Hage to be on their projected roster. And two names stand out: Justin Carbonneau and Sacha Boisvert. I' mnot surprised in the case of Carbonneau, who is a prospect for the Blues, because this is a tournament that favors 19-year-old players, for the most part. Carbonneau will get his chance in a year and a half, if all goes well.

And even if Hage was chosen ahead of Boisvert by The Athletic for left-handed/right-handed reasons, the fact remains that this means the two are developing at relatively the same pace. Because left-handed or right-handed, if Boisvert had quite a bit of a head start on the Ontarian, he'd be right where he belongs. No?[spacer title='Overtime']- D. Callis back.

