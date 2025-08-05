Colts keep quarterback mystery alive

With just a few days to go before their first preparatory game, the Indianapolis Colts have yet to determine who will be their starting quarterback for the 2025 season.

Head coach Shane Steichen has been reluctant to decide between Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones, fuelling speculation about this key position.

At Monday morning's practice, Steichen presented the media with an official sheet listing Richardson and Jones as potential starting quarterbacks. Rather than give a clear advantage to one or the other, he announced that each will get a chance in the preparatory games:

“One will play a full game, and the other will play the next,” he said.

Anthony Richardson, selected 4th overall in the 2023 draft, has struggled to establish himself as a leader since his arrival in the NFL. Plagued by injuries, he missed most of his rookie season with a shoulder problem. Despite another injury earlier this summer, he is now active with the team.

Daniel Jones in relief… or in competition?

On the other hand, Daniel Jones is trying to revive his career. A former first-round pick (6th in 2019), he was hired by the Colts for one year, mainly to provide an experienced option in case Richardson didn't make the grade.

After inconsistent years with the New York Giants, Jones hopes to capitalize on this new opportunity in Indianapolis.

The final decision could wait until the end of the pre-season schedule, but one thing's for sure: fans will be keeping a close eye on this battle of two, which could influence the face of the Colts' offense for the entire season.

This content was created with the help of AI.