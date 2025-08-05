Alex Ovechkin teams up with Russian company for career production

Alex Ovechkin made NHL history this season by breaking Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record. Ovechkin may not yet have completed his NHL career, but it's not crazy to say that he can be recognized as the greatest Russian player in hockey history.

His career will be immortalized as Ovechkin has partnered with Russian company Yandex and its streaming platform, Kinopoisk, to produce a production about his life, theAssociated Press reports.

No details on the format of the production have been revealed. It could be a dramatic recreation of his career, a film, a documentary in the style of "The Last Dance". Ovechkin will become an ambassador for Yandex, and is expected to appear in the Russian company's advertising campaigns. Alex Ovechkin has one season left on his Capitals contract, and is expected to leave the NHL at the end of it. We've often heard in the past that he'll play one last season with Moscow Dynamo in the KHL, before hanging up his skates, so we'll have to wait a little longer before we're allowed to see this production on Ovechkin's career

We can also wonder whether the production will only be in Russian, or whether it will be translated into other languages to make the product accessible worldwide. If the folks at Yandex are smart, they know there's money to be made in North America by translating this into English, at the very least. There's a lot to be told about Ovechkin's career, which is already being scrutinized by every media outlet surrounding the NHL. This kind of production can also unveil stories unknown to the public, which are sure to please hockey fans.

