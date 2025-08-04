The Jaguars have found their most spectacular player

On Friday night, in front of 11,000 fans at EverBank Stadium, Travis Hunter made a big impression in the Jacksonville Jaguars' mock game.

For the first time since the start of practice camp, the first-round pick played both forward and defense, totaling 38 plays: 17 on offense with the first unit, and 21 on defense.

Head coach Liam Coen enthused:

“We wanted to give him quality playing time on both sides of the ball, and that's exactly what we accomplished.”

Although he saw little action in defensive coverage due to a good pass rush from the defensive line, Coen's main takeaway was the young player's offensive performance.

Hunter caught three passes for 43 yards, including a spectacular 21-yarder in the middle of the field that got the offense into the red zone. He was also targeted in the end zone, but a slightly inaccurate pass from Trevor Lawrence allowed linebacker Ventrell Miller to deflect it.

A brilliant evening for Trevor Lawrence and Hunter

Trevor Lawrence, meanwhile, enjoyed a dominant performance: he completed 19 of 27 passes for 241 yards and three touchdowns, with just one interception. He connected twice with Brian Thomas Jr. who finished with six receptions for 65 yards, and once with Brenton Strange for a five-yard touchdown at the end of the simulation.

Coen noted only two Lawrence errors: a pass behind Hunter and the interception.

“He made good, quick decisions all evening”

A very promising night for the Jaguars… and for Travis Hunter.

