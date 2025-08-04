Saquon Barkley turns down presidential invitation to sports council

On Monday, Philadelphia Eagles ball carrier Saquon Barkley revealed that he never accepted Donald Trump's offer to sit on his new Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness and Nutrition.

After a practice at the NovaCare center, Barkley said he was even surprised that his name had been announced as an official member of the group.

According to him, the idea had been put to those around him a few months ago, but he never officially signed up.

“I'm not very familiar with what this board does exactly, and as I'm already very busy, my family and I thought it best to decline,” he explained. “It's surely a great opportunity, so I'm grateful, but a little shocked that my name has been announced.”

A presidential announcement… without Barkley's confirmation

On July 31, Donald Trump signed an executive order to establish the council, whose mandate is to promote physical activity and health among young Americans.

The group could have up to 30 members, including sports figures such as Roger Goodell, Nick Bosa, Wayne Gretzky, Jack Nicklaus and Bryson DeChambeau.

Trump had mentioned Barkley in the list at a press conference.

Yet the player never confirmed his involvement.

Interesting fact: Barkley had recently played golf with Trump at Bedminster, then sat aboard the presidential Marine One helicopter.

But in October, he had also shared a round of golf with Barack Obama, which he recalled to qualify the criticism he received after his meeting with Trump.

