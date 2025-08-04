Patrik Laine: “Anyone who bets against me will lose their money”

Patrik Laine has talent. He wasn't selected 2nd overall in the 2016 draft because he's good-looking or nice: it's because he has skills that can help an NHL club on the ice.And we saw that last season in Montreal.

It's been a difficult year for the Finn at times, though. He arrived here after a somewhat negative situation in Columbus, injured his knee in a pre-season game… and that certainly affected his morale. But the main man's confidence never went away, either. In the trailer for season 2 of the Canadiens' rebuild on Crave, the sniper is heard to say… this:

Those who bet against me will lose their money.

–

Patrik Laine

We don't know at what point in the season he said that. But one thing's for sure: I (REALLY) like it, seeing Laine be confident.

New games, new challenges, same mission. Dive into the Montreal Canadiens' 2024-2025 season from a whole new angle in Season 2 of The Rebuild: Inside the Montreal Canadiens, streaming August 21 on Crave. pic.twitter.com/pKNY7aXX3P– Crave (@CraveCanada) August 4, 2025

[content-ads] We know that Laine had mental health problems when he played in Columbus, following the death of his father.

And that's why it was such a shame to see him hurt at the last training camp, when he was making his official return to the game. But to know that he has confidence in himself is already interesting. And here again, at the risk of repeating myself… Laine has what it takes to be one of the good players in the National League. He's already been part of the elite, after all, and we've seen that he's capable of having a certain importance on the ice in a role that suits him. It would be great to see him enjoy a big second season in Montreal. And I'm not saying it's guaranteed… He's been giving himself a chance since the start of the summer, because he's been working hard in Brossard. He seems really motivated… and that's good news for the Canadiens.

For the 3rd day in a row, Patrik Laine is the 1st on the bench to jump on the ice with the group present in Brossard. I love it, seeing him motivated like that. @DLCoulisses pic.twitter.com/4i3IAdfsQI– Marc-Olivier Cook (@Cook_Marco) July 25, 2025

Minding the net Here are the top 10 SV% by Canadian goalies from the 2024-25 NHL season pic. twitter.com/LbjrRtjeHO– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) August 4, 2025

