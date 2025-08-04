Oliver Kapanen tries to make his mark with Finland at the Olympics

50 NHL players are currently taking part in Finland's orientation camp in preparation for the 2026 Olympic Games. Patrik Laine is not among them, as he is currently practicing with his teammates in Brossard, but another Canadiens player has the chance to impress Finland's officials.

We're talking about Oliver Kapanen, seen in a photo shared by the Finnish national team's Instagram account.

Oliver Kapanen with Joel Armia at a Team Finland event in Helsinki for the upcoming Olympics pic.twitter.com/oRpSy3Xdtc – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 4, 2025

As can be seen in the photo, Kapanen even had the chance to spend some time with his former teammate, Joel Armia.

Monday was reserved for off-ice activities that focused mainly on marketing and signing sessions, but it's already interesting to see Kapanen among the invited players, which means he'll have a chance to break into the Finnish line-up, even if he has very little NHL experience.

The Canadiens' player will have to be excellent in practice and at the start of the season with the Habs if he wants to earn a spot with the Finns at the next Olympics. In June, NHL.com unveiled its prediction for Finland's roster at the 2026 Olympics. It would be surprising to see Kapanen overtake one of the players on the forward list In fact, Kapanen could realistically take the place of one of these forwards. We're talking about Jesperi Kotkaniemi here; KK is by no means having the NHL career he'd hoped for, but he did rack up 33 points with the Hurricanes last season. If there's anyone who believes in Kapanen's chances of making his mark with Finland, it's Grant McCagg. The former scout said a few days ago thathe thinks the Canadiens' youngster can play for Finland if he gets off to a good start this season. It's not impossible, but it will be quite a challenge for Kapanen. – Speaking of Finland.

Miro Heiskanen hopes to have both knees at the Olympicshttps://t.co/xB7N9bKSZW– TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 4, 2025

Wholesome video of Habs VP of hockey communications Chantal Machabée opening her first pack of hockey cards since she was a kid. Fun fact: she worked as a statistician for the Laval Voisins when Mario Lemieux played for them in the early 80's. pic.twitter.com/f4AcX51IjI– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 4, 2025

Here's the situation for Mboko and his ranking depending on his performance between now and Thursday pic.twitter.com/hSyLhcJp92 – Guillaume Villemaire (@GVillemaire13) August 4, 2025

