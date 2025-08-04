Micah Parsons trade: here’s what the Cowboys will get

What had to happen happened at the Cowboys. Micah Parsons has lost patience in negotiations for a future contract and has demanded a trade.

The star quarterback has published a letter on social networks asking Cowboys management to trade him to a team willing to offer him a golden bridge. According to reports, Jerry Jones has no intention of parting with his star defensive player, but the situation could escalate to the point where Jones will have no choice but to meet his demand. Now, what could the Cowboys receive in trade for #11?

Could the Raiders inspire the Cowboys?

In the summer of 2018, the Bears struck a major blow by acquiring Khalil Mack from the Raiders. To obtain the fearsome star linebacker, and the privilege of offering him a massive contract, Chicago gave up two first-round picks (2019 and 2020), a third-round pick (2020) and a sixth-round pick (2019). In return, the Bears received Mack, along with a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick. In short, this historic transaction essentially represents the sacrifice of two first-round picks for a top player. A pertinent reference in any comparison with Micah Parsons.

This content was created with the help of AI.