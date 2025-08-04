Marie-Philip Poulin, Lane Hutson and Jacob Fowler present Bauer’s FLYLITE

We always love to see professional players showcase what's new in the world of hockey equipment, and this time fans of the Canadiens and the Montreal Victory got their money's worth. Marie-Philip Poulin, Lane Hutson and Jacob Fowler showcased Bauer's new FLYLITE gear in a video posted on the equipment manufacturer's Instagram account

What's really cool is that Marie-Philip Poulin was paired with Patrick Kane to show off some new skates.We love seeing a great homegrown player in the company of an NHL legend.As mentioned earlier, Lane Hutson and Jacob Fowler were also part of the video. For his part, Fowler was able to judge the new FLYLITE goalie stick, which he described as “light”. Hutson appeared twice in the video and, true to form, he looked embarrassed and had few words to describe the equipment [content-ads] In his two appearances in the video, Hutson described the equipment as “cool”. That's it!And of course, all accompanied by his classic little embarrassed smile.

Several other NHL players made an appearance in this video, as well as a few players from the LPHF. Bauer is the official outfitter of the LPHF, so it's fun to see Poulin headlining the equipment presentation of a big company like Bauer, and Canadiens fans will be happy to see Fowler and Hutson make several appearances for the brand in the coming years. [spacer title='Overtime'] – It's beautiful to see.

