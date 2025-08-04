Jordan Love comes close to quitting football

The Green Bay Packers quarterback is entering his 5th NFL season. In an article published on Player's Tribune, Jordan Love opened up like he's never done before.

In particular, the Packs' pivot revealed what many fans and observers didn't know. At the age of 14, he came very close to quitting football after the sudden death of his father. He no longer had the fire and Love no longer had the motivation to throw balls.

#Packers QB Jordan Love wrote a powerful piece for @PlayersTribune titled “None of This Was Supposed to Happen” – opening up about nearly quitting football at 14 after losing his father. He shares incredible stories, including how impactful Aaron Rodgers truly was on his NFL… pic.twitter.com/OqS2ZBxcx6 – Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 4, 2025

He eventually decided to continue his journey in the world of football and made it to the best league in the world. Love also recounts that he got a lot of advice from Aaron Rodgers, and the Steelers' new player has had an extremely positive impact on Jordan Love's career, contrary to what was being conveyed in the media

The Packers' most trusted man

After months of waiting, doubts and inevitable comparisons with his illustrious predecessors, Jordan Love seems to have finally taken off.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback, Aaron Rodgers' designated successor, has quietly silenced the doubters by establishing himself as the new face of the Wisconsin franchise.

Selected in the first round of the 2020 draft, Love spent three seasons in the shadows, learning behind Rodgers in a sometimes tense environment.

The 2024 season marked a turning point. Love showed impressive progress, combining arm power, mobility and composure in key moments.

His leadership, long questioned, asserted itself in a young dressing room in full transition. With a solid offensive line and an emerging group of receivers, he led the offense with confidence and efficiency.

This content was created with the help of AI.