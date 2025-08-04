Every year, Kent Hughes carries out a major transaction in August

It's August 4. The bulk of the 32 NHL teams' off-season work was done in June and July. Basically, what you see is what you'll get.But does this mean that nothing will change, and that a major transaction is therefore impossible between now and the start of camp on the Bettman circuit? Not necessarily, no. In fact, if we look at the history of Kent Hughes, who has been in office since January 2022, we can well believe that a transaction is possible in August. Why? Because this has always been the case since the change of regime in Montreal

august 18, 2022: Sean Monahan and a first-round pick in 2025 are acquired in exchange for future considerations.

august 6, 2023: Nathan Légaré, Casey DeSmith, Jeff Petry and a second pick in 2025 are acquired for Rem Pitlick and Mike Hoffman. The Penguins withheld money in the transaction.

august 15, 2023: Gustav Lindstrom and a fourth-round pick in 2025 are acquired for Jeff Petry. The Canadiens retained cash in the transaction.

august 19, 2024: Patrik Laine and a second-round pick in 2026 are acquired for Jordan Harris.

What this means is that if you're hoping to see the Canadiens pick up a Jordan Kyrou or even a Mason McTavish, who is a restricted free agent right now, it's possible to believe.

If the past is a guarantee of the future, it's a possibility on the table, at least. On the other hand, you have to qualify something: from 2022 to 2024, the Canadiens weren't serious about making the playoffs. And there's a common denominator in the transactions we've seen. What is it? The Habs had more leeway than other teams to make the deal in question, and this year, the Canadiens can't really afford to take on a contract out of Christian charity. And don't forget that in September, it's possible that Carey Price's contract could end up elsewhere. #Sharks? #Penguins?[spacer title='en rafale']- Still.

