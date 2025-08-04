Elliotte Friedman: “Sidney Crosby will definitely not be traded this summer.”

Let's agree on one thing right off the bat: seeing Sidney Crosby end his career somewhere other than Pittsburgh would be… special. It's just that seeing him wear a uniform other than the Penguins' that would be odd in a way, but ultimately, this idea refuses to die because of the Penguins' current situation. But ultimately, that idea refuses to die because of the Penguins' current situation. In the eyes of Elliotte Friedman, however, the idea should be forgotten… at least for now. Because in the recent episode of his 32 Thoughts Podcast, the tipster was quite clear when talking about #87. And those who want to see Crosby play for the Canadiens in 25-26 will be disappointed…

He'll start the year with the Penguins, I don't think there's any doubt about that. And he definitely won't be traded this summer.

–

Elliotte Friedman

Elliotte Friedman: Re Sidney Crosby: He's gonna start the year with the Penguins, I don't think there's any doubt about that; he's definitely not getting traded this summer – 32 Thoughts Podcast (8/3) – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) August 4, 2025

[content-ads] Should we be surprised? Not necessarily. We know Crosby loves the city, we know he loves the Penguins organization… and we know he loves playing in Pittsburgh. But, on the other hand, one has to wonder if Crosby's vision can change if the Penguins have another miserable year. His desire to win is still there, and to see him end his career with a club that's going nowhere… it seems sad in a way. Because in reality, the main man deserves the opportunity to play for a Stanley Cup contender. He deserves the chance to win because he's still one of the NHL's great players, even though he'll be celebrating his 38th in three days, on August 7. His stats don't lie, after all:

What happens next will be interesting… especially if the Penguins miss the playoffs for a fourth year in a row – as is expected.

Then again, you have to wonder if Crosby's lack of success in Pittsburgh will get him out of there… but at the same time, we know it's up to him too. [spacer title='Overtime'] – Please note:

The @OBNmontreal quarter-finals begin tonight on our airwaves! À TVA Sports : 18:00 – Kostyuk vs Rybakina Followed by : Mboko vs Bouzas Maneiro On TVA Sports 2 @NBOtoronto: 19:00 – Zverev vs Popyrin Followed by : Michelsen vs Khachanov – TVA Sports (@TVASports) August 4, 2025

– It's crazy.

de'Aaron Fox hits the BIG LOT in San Antonio! pic.twitter.com/DQca37NnJR – RDS (@RDSca) August 4, 2025

– Well done.