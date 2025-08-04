Browns add ANOTHER quarterback

Instead of quality, the Browns have quantity at quarterback. A 5th quarterback is under contract with the arrival of veteran Tyler Huntley.

The Browns have to deal with injuries to some pivots before they begin the preparatory schedule later this week. So far, the experienced Joe Flacco seems to have the pole position, but the end of training camp and the quarterback battle will be interesting in Cleveland.

Sources: Browns are signing QB Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, who spent part of last season with Cleveland. With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel nursing hamstring injuries, and Shedeur Sanders having a sore shoulder, the Browns need another arm. Enter Huntley. https://t.co/6nJ1w1AN8w pic.twitter.com/hLNJzbcWhQ – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 4, 2025

Browns add Tyler “Snoop” Huntley to their quarterback group

The Cleveland Browns have announced the signing of quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, who briefly played for the team last season.

With Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel slowed by hamstring injuries, and Shedeur Sanders suffering from a sore shoulder, the Browns were in urgent need of an extra arm for practice.

Huntley, formerly of the Ravens, brings experience and stability to the quarterback group until the injured return to health.

This content was created with the help of AI.