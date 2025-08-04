Anthony Richardson is weaning off Skittles

Young Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson has made a crucial decision for his health and career: to completely overhaul his diet.

The result? A 10-pound weight loss since the start of the off-season. The secret to this transformation? Saying goodbye to his guilty pleasure: Skittles, as ESPN pointed out.

“I had to cut out the sweets, man. It was the candy. I was addicted to Skittles and stuff like that, eating them all the time,” Richardson confided with a smile.

This dietary realization is a turning point in the player's physical preparation, aimed at maximizing his performance for the upcoming NFL season.

Richardson, known for his imposing frame and raw athleticism, now understands that every detail counts at this elite level. By eliminating excess sugar and focusing on a healthier diet, he is already feeling a difference in his energy, mobility and concentration.

A new discipline for a decisive season

At the age of 22, Richardson wants to become a lasting offensive leader for the Colts. His change of routine, which includes a balanced diet and improved muscle recovery, shows that he takes this mission seriously. Less sweets, more rigor: that's the young quarterback's new mantra.

This strategic weight loss could also reduce the risk of injury and improve his speed, a not inconsiderable asset for a player who likes to get out of the pocket and run.

So Colts fans can rejoice: Anthony Richardson is sharper than ever… and now officially on Skittles withdrawal.

Colts QB Anthony Richardson said he lost 10 pounds by cleaning up his diet and eliminating his favorite candy, Skittles “I had to cut the sweets out, man. It's the candy. I used to be big on Skittles and all that stuff, just eating candy all the time.” (via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/D3c875nx0P– Football Forever (@fballforeverhq) August 2, 2025

This content was created with the help of AI.