Tom Brady honored in grand style by the Patriots on August 8

The New England Patriots organization will pay historic tribute to its greatest player, Tom Brady, by erecting a bronze statue in his likeness.

The long-awaited ceremony will take place on Friday, August 8, just before the exhibition game against the Washington Commanders, as reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss.

Considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Brady left his mark on the organization with his exploits and six championships.

The Patriots wish to immortalize his contribution with this symbolic work, which will be placed near Gillette Stadium. This announcement has already delighted fans, who will see their idol honored in a festive atmosphere.

A moment that should have come sooner

Originally, the Patriots had hoped to hold this ceremony in 2024, during a visit by Brady to Gillette Stadium as an analyst for Fox Sports. This media return was scheduled for Week 5 of the season, when the Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins. However, an injury to quarterback Tua Tagovailoa upset those plans. Fox Sports changed his assignment, preventing Brady from attending, and forcing the team to postpone the tribute.

An emotional moment before kick-off

To mark the occasion, Tom Brady himself and Patriots owner Robert Kraft will address the thousands of fans gathered. The unveiling of the statue promises to be a highlight of the year for the organization, underscoring the deep connection between the football legend and his loyal fan base.

This symbolic gesture will further anchor Brady in Patriots history… and in the hearts of football fans.

