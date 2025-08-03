Luka Doncic will make more money in three years than Alex Ovechkin did in 20

As I’ve just written, NHL player salaries are set to rise substantially in the coming years as a result of the salary cap increase. I believe we’ll soon see the first $20 million-plus-a-year contract signed in the National League. That’s a lot of money! However, it’s still a long way from the NBA.

BREAKING: Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA star Luka Doncic has signed a three-year, $165 million maximum contract extension with the franchise, with a player option in 2028, agent Bill Duffy of WME Basketball told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/oRxAVIm2oD- Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 2, 2025

Luka Doncic has just signed a three-year contract extension with the Los Angeles Lakers that will pay him a total of $165 million.And that’s only the sixth-highest salary in the NBA next season.

As reported by Russian website championat.com, that’s more money than Alex Ovechkin made in his entire career. The Russian field hockey player reportedly made an estimated $161.5 million in 20 years in the National League. And how do you explain this difference in salary? The difference in income partly explains the gap in salaries between the two leagues.According to sportico.com, the NBA generated $10.9 billion versus $6.8 billion for the NHL in 2023.

However, even with the same income, field hockey players would earn less, because the composition of the teams is very different in each of the leagues. A basketball team has only thirteen players in uniform, of whom often only six or seven will play more than 80% of the time in a game.

That’s why teams can be built around 2 or 3 stars or superstars with very big salaries and can aspire to big honors. As we’ve seen with the Edmonton Oilers and Toronto Maple Leafs, it’s a less guaranteed model for success in hockey. The number of players per team, but also the importance of each skater, not just the stars, mean that the NHL couldn’t pay its athletes the same salaries as the NBA even if it made the same level of revenue.

And under the current system, for a hockey player to earn $50 million a year, the salary cap would have to be $250 million. Let’s just say it’s not going to happen anytime soon. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – He does his mea culpa.

