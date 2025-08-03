Lions rookie’s “quaint” gesture sparks reactions

It’s a true fairytale story for Isaac TeSlaa. A Michigan native and Lions fan since childhood, the University of Arkansas wide receiver was drafted by his favorite team in the 3rd round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

A choice that surprised many, since TeSlaa was not among the most prominent prospects at this stage of the draft.

But with the Lions, he had clearly caught the eye. During the pre-draft process, TeSlaa made his mark, most notably during a meeting with Detroit officials where he wore a customized Lions jersey with his name on it. General manager Brad Holmes initially described the gesture as “cheesy”, before acknowledging its sincerity.

“I thought it was a fanboy stunt that was a little too intense. But then he said, ‘I’ve had this since 8th grade. What better time to wear it?” I thought it was really authentic,” Holmes said.

In his final season at Arkansas, TeSlaa caught 28 passes for 545 yards and three touchdowns. Now, he’ll have to fight for a reserve spot in a highly competitive receiving unit. The top line is already formed: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Tim Patrick.

An intense battle for a role with the Lions

TeSlaa will have to stand out against Kalif Raymond and young Dominic Lovett, another promising receiver. It won’t be an easy road, but the young man who has always believed in the Lions could well surprise once again.

This content was created with the help of AI.