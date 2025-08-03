“Juraj Slafkovský has definitely improved his shooting this summer”

Juraj Slafkovský is about to embark on his fourth NHL campaign. The first overall pick in 2022 has shown some interesting flashes since his debut on the Bettman circuit, but he hasn’t yet become the dominant power forward the Habs were hoping to obtain by selecting him.He still has plenty of time to improve, that said.That said,sooner or later, the man entering the first year of an eight-year, $60.8 million contract this season will have to step up to the next level. According to Marco D’Amico, who spoke on The Shaun Starr Show, Slaf has been working on one specific element of his game this summer: his shot.And for D’Amico, there’s no doubt that it’s paying off: the Slovak’s shot has definitely improved. https://youtu.be/uhICL2Nyb3E?si=Ue2BKLdsRBDMgZsl&t=313 [content-ads]In his last two seasons, Slafkovský has scored 20 and 18 goals respectively. That’s not bad, of course… but it’s clear that he’s capable of scoring more.He doesn’t always seem to have confidence in his shot, and that means he often tries to pass the puck to a team-mate rather than sending it to the net.If Slaf has worked on his shot to this extent this summer, it’s safe to assume that he’ll arrive at camp confident in his shot. And if he can really find (and keep) that confidence, he’ll be a much better player. Because, in fact, he didn’t have a bad shot to begin with. What he lacked over the last few years was the confidence to get his shot off with the puck.If he can find that, maybe there’s a world in which he’s approaching thirty goals this season. But for that to happen, obviously, he’ll have to start his season in October rather than February… and that’s a problem in his case too.It’s going to be a big season for Slafkovský, and I like to see him take his ambitions to the next level.Let’s see how it plays out in games now.[spacer title=’Overtime’]- Jack Roslovic: 5-6 teams have interest.

