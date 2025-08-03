James Cook turns down Buffalo Bills practice

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook surprised many observers on Sunday by opting not to take part in camp practice.

Asked why he didn’t attend, he simply replied with one word: “business”.

According to ESPN reporter Alaina Getzenberg, Cook offered no additional explanation, tirelessly repeating the same term to each question. This attitude is fuelling rumours about his contractual future with the team.

In the final year of his rookie contract, Cook has repeatedly expressed his desire to receive a new deal with the Bills.

He is currently under contract until 2025, with an estimated base salary of $5.2 million. The 26-year-old is hoping to get a deal worthy of his performance, after an exceptional season.

The 2024 season crucial to his future in Buffalo

At the July camp, Cook was already confident:

“We’ve had discussions. I’m never going to give up. I deserve what I want and need. It’s going to work out in the end, no matter where.”

He had also made news in February by expressing interest in a salary approaching 15 million per season – which would make him the NFL’s third-highest-paid ball carrier.

Last year, James Cook rushed for 1,009 yards on 207 carries and scored a league-high 16 touchdowns on the ground. He also had 258 receiving yards on 32 catches. Drafted in the second round by Buffalo in 2022, he now wants to be paid for his talent.

