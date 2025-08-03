Injuries sink the Alouettes and Jason Maas loses patience

The Montreal Alouettes suffered a crushing 34-6 loss to the Saskatchewan Roughriders on Saturday night at Percival-Molson Stadium.

And this time, even the coaches couldn’t hide the obvious: injuries are seriously affecting the team.

Deprived of key players such as Tyson Philpot, Austin Mack and Najee Murray, the Alouettes were still hoping for a positive impact from the return of Dylan Wynn and Shawn Lemon. Unfortunately, the situation worsened when Kabion Ento was withdrawn before the game due to an injured calf. Marauder Marc-Antoine Dequoy and center Justin Lawrence also went down during the game.

Québécois linebacker Geoffrey Cantin-Arku put it bluntly:

“They took advantage of our lack of stability. Several players had to change positions.”

Head coach Jason Maas also acknowledged that the simultaneous loss of players at the same position makes adjustments almost impossible.

Quarterback worries more than ever

The situation at quarterback is becoming worrying. Davis Alexander has a perfect 4-0 record as a starter, while McLeod Bethel-Thompson has just one win in four starts.

Against the Roughriders, the latter was limited to 126 yards and an interception. The hoped-for spark never came, despite a brief appearance by Caleb Evans late in the game.

Maas has not confirmed any changes to this position for the next clash against the Edmonton Elks. However, performances will be closely analyzed early in the week.

If the Alouettes hope to get back to winning ways, they’ll need more than talk: real depth and a reliable quarterback become urgent.

This content was created with the help of AI.