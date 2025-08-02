Québécois lands with Toronto Argonauts

The Toronto Argonauts confirmed this week the arrival of two new players: Québécois Félix Garand-Gauthier and Manitoba linebacker Jordan Herdman-Reed.

These additions are aimed at strengthening the team for the 2025 season of the Canadian Football League (CFL).

Garand-Gauthier, a native of Mirabel, Quebec, plays center-back and wide forward. Drafted by Toronto in 2021, he spent the last four years with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

In 59 career CFL games, he caught 16 passes for 246 yards and made 31 tackles on special teams. Measuring six feet one inch and weighing 225 pounds, he brings versatility and experience to the offense and special units.

Valuable experience for the Argonauts

Jordan Herdman-Reed, meanwhile, is a seasoned veteran entering his eighth CFL season. After playing 13 games with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2024, he also played for the British Columbia Lions (2017-2019) and Calgary Stampeders (2023). His presence at linebacker will provide important defensive depth for Toronto.

With these acquisitions, the Argonauts aim to strengthen their roster and give themselves the best chance of a competitive campaign in 2025.

