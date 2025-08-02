Ivan Demidov: don’t be surprised if he doesn’t start the year on the first wave of A.N

During the last series, Ivan Demidov had the opportunity to join the Habs’ first wave of the powerplay. In the absence of Patrik Laine, the club turned to the young Russian… and we saw some very interesting results.The five youngsters quickly found their rhythm together, resulting in some very dynamic play.So, in the eyes of many, we can expect to see this wave again next year. The five youngsters (Suzuki, Caufield, Slafkovský, Demidov and Hutson) form the Habs’ core, after all, and this wave could do damage for a long time to come. That said, on BPM Sports this week, powerplay expert Yannick Tifu talked about what he expects from the Habs’ massive attack this season…. and when asked about what he expects in terms of waves for Game 1, he didn’t put Ivan Demidov on the first wave.Instead, he put Patrik Laine with the other four youngsters. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhNxgcwl6E0&ab_channel=BPMSports [content-ads]And in reality, it all makes sense. The case of Lane Hutson last year, for example, is a good indicator: we knew he was exceptional at creating offense, but it was still Mike Matheson who started the year on the first wave.Hutson eventually got the better of him, but it still took a few weeks.You’d think that after the success of the Hutson case, Martin St-Louis might be tempted to send Demidov straight to the first wave. And in fact, it’s not impossible… but I doubt it for two reasons.First, St-Louis will probably want Demidov to concentrate his efforts initially on trying to find his rhythm in the NHL at 5-on-5. All young players, no matter how good, need a little time to find their bearings and settle in. Secondly, if Demidov wants to be on the first wave, he’ll have to get rid of a guy like Patrik Laine, whose main use is to score on the powerplay, or Juraj Slafkovský, who brings an element of size that no one can replace on that wave.Do I see a world in which Demidov ends up getting rid of Laine from the first wave this year if the latter pulls out all the stops? Absolutely… but that won’t necessarily be on Day 1.Sooner or later, there’s no doubt that the young Russian will establish himself as a player who needs to be placed on the first wave. That said, don’t be surprised if he doesn’t make the first wave in the first game. All in good time.[spacer title=’Overtime’]- We’ll keep an eye on that today

