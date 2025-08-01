WJSS: Aatos Koivu leads tournament with six goals in four games

All eyes were on Michael Hage’s performance at the World Juniors Summer Showcase, but Aatos Koivu stole the show! Hage has nothing to be ashamed of with three goals and an assist in three games, but Koivu simply exceeds all expectations. On Friday, Finland faced the United States, and Saku’s son had some fun scoring two goals. Here is

Aatos Koivu scoring his fifth of the tournament to make it 1-0. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/66rselJUgl – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 1, 2025

Aatos Koivu, who else? His sixth goal of the tournament makes it 3-0. Mitja Jokinen and Joona Saarelainen with assists. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/rKJoxs71EC– Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 1, 2025

Logan Hensler to LJ Mooney. USA cuts the deficit to 4-2. #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/Wc3FtnrGX7 – Steven Ellis (@SEllisHockey) August 1, 2025

DuPont, Ruck twins named to Canadian team for Hlinka Gretzky Cup https://t.co/T2vpghRJJW – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) August 1, 2025

What’s most impressive about all this is that the Canadiens’ prospect has six goals in just four games since the start of the tournament. His closest pursuer, Jasper Kuhta, has four goals, but Koivu may need to work on his game-building skills. He’s scored six goals in four games, but hasn’t picked up a single assist. I don’t think the Finns will be complaining, though, after their 6-3 win over the Americans. Koivu had scored three of his first four goals of the tournament on the powerplay. This time, he didn’t need the man advantage for his two goals against the U.S. [content-ads] LJ Mooney, for his part, took advantage of the powerplay to score! The Canadiens’ little prospect was able to break free in the left circle to unleash a powerful, precise shot on the rebound.A good Patrik Laine goal! Finland will be back in action on Saturday against Sweden. The U.S. will also be in action on Saturday, with a game against Canada. spacer title=’Overtime’] – Hard to say.– A solid bomb.– DuPont will be an interesting player to watch.– Cool!