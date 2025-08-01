Olympic orientation camp: only three goalkeepers invited to Team Canada

In the absence of the 4 Nations Confrontation in 2025-26, the Olympic Winter Games will be held in Milan. This is even better than the Confrontation (which was still a great success), since we’ll also be able to see some excellent players from other countries who weren’t part of it. And we know that NHL players love representing their country on the Olympic stage: it’s the biggest international event in the world, and we get to see some very high-caliber play.

Hockey Canada recently released a list of 92 hockey players (men’s, women’s and Paralympic) for the Olympic orientation camp. Of the lot, only three goalies have been invited for the Canadian men’s team, and they’ll be the same three goalies from the 4 Nations Confrontation.

Only three NHL goalies invited, the same three from 4 Nations: Binnington, Hill and Montembeault. That is…surprising. https://t.co/AtcgMWCkVZ – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) August 1, 2025

[content-ads]Samuel Montembeault will therefore (once again) have the opportunity to shine on the international stage.Monty has proved that he’s not just an ordinary goalie and that he has what it takes to represent Canada.

It’s encouraging for the Canadiens de Montréal to see that their goaltender (who was claimed in the waivers, remember) will be at the Olympics for Canada, and even more encouraging that two other players from the Montreal organization have also been invited.

Sam Montembeault, Noah Dobson & Nick Suzuki have earned an invitation to Team Canada’s Orientation Camp for the upcoming Winter Olympics. It will take place between August 26-28 in Calgary. pic.twitter.com/Qp6vYivma3– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) August 1, 2025

With his most recent season, Suzuki seems to have a very good case to infiltrate Canada's bottom-6 in a "support" role. It's funny to say that a guy with 89 points will have a support role, but that's what happens when you're talking about a team as well-stocked as Canada's. Robert Thomas could also heat up Suzuki, but the latter seems to have the best chance. As for Dobson, it'll be more difficult, knowing that there will certainly be Cale Makar on the right side. Guys like Evan Bouchard, Aaron Ekblad and Colton Parayko (not to mention Drew Doughty) are likely to have a strong case for themselves. And on the left side, Devon Toews, Shea Theodore, Josh Morrissey and Thomas Harley all have a very good chance of being there. Dobson will have to prove that he deserves his place.