NCAA off-season hot topics

August means the return of NCAA football! Here are three topics that caught our attention during the off-season:

Playoff expansion :

The Big Ten and SEC are pushing for expansion to 16 teams. Several concepts are under consideration, but the basic idea is that these two richest conferences, would get four automatic spots each, instead of earning them the old-fashioned way.

This might well work, but I’m totally against it. Even though these are the most interesting and powerful conferences at the moment. These are two conferences that seek to avoid any appearance of merit. In any case, the Big Ten and the SEC would practically always occupy half the board anyway.

Involvement of politicians:

President Trump wants to create a commission to offer ideas on how to reform college sports, with Nick Saban at its helm. This is a debate that needs to happen, and I hope it does soon. Republican Senator Ted Cruz and his Democratic colleague Cory Booker are discussing a bill to nationally regulate player compensation.

For over a century, universities have been lining their pockets. Meanwhile, the Big Ten and the SEC are looking to somehow manipulate the playoffs and pocket even more revenue.

Agreement with the Chamber:

This agreement aims to institute, finally!!! a new revenue-sharing system where universities would pay up to $20.5 million a year directly to their athletes starting this season. A federal judge has yet to validate it, and so far she hasn’t been ready to do so.

This content was created with the help of AI.