Mike Matheson: A new contract that also comes with a new role

If Jeff Gorton says Mike Matheson is an important player in Montreal, it’s not for nothing. And if Kent Hughes says he sees himself continuing with Mike Matheson in Montreal, it’s not for nothing either. Management likes him a lot. And that’s not necessarily complicated to understand… because the Québécois defenseman has proven his worth to Martin St-Louis’ team. We know that the time for decisions is fast approaching, because Matheson will be as free as a bird as of July 1. And I’m willing to bet that the Canadiens don’t want to see him leave “for free” via the free agent market, but if the Habs want to offer him a new contract, they’ll have to sit down with the principal interested party to discuss it. Because it also comes with another aspect: with the young defensemen moving up in town, Matheson’s role is going to change, and he needs to understand that he may no longer have the “importance” in the defensive brigade that he had in recent years, as discussed by Tony Marinaro and Pierre McGuire(Sick Podcast).

Telling a player that he's going to have a less important role and that he's going to take up less space in the line-up can be insulting in a way for a veteran who gives everything for the club. Mike Matheson is a pro. A good veteran who wants to help his team succeed, which is why he wouldn't have a problem adjusting his role either. We know that he loves playing here and that his long-term goal is to play for the Canadiens.He's never made any secret of it, after all. And knowing all that, and knowing the personality of the main man involved – who's also well-liked by the guys in the dressing room – that doesn't worry us.

And it’s logical to believe that Matheson will sign a new deal with the Canadiens (whatever that means) if they want to follow through with that plan. There can never be enough good veterans in a club…

