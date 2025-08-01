Jesperi Kotkaniemi in Vancouver: Jeff Marek thinks it can be done

Jesperi Kotkaniemi now has seven NHL seasons under his belt. He’s played almost 500 games (476)… and at this point, it’s safe to say he’s never become the player you’d hoped for.And I don’t think I’d be throwing tomatoes at anyone if I said he’s a flop. The Hurricanes are stuck with him, with five years left on his contract ($4.82 million), and trading him will be a tough task… because at this salary, teams certainly won’t be lining up to take him out of Carolina. But in Jeff Marek’s eyes, there is a world in which KK can continue his career in the West… in Vancouver.

He raised the idea (twice) on the recent episode of the Sekers and Price podcast, and it’s an idea that – let’s not forget – has refused to die for some time now…

Note: earlier in the podcast Marek said it was quiet in the NHL but joked they’d get off the air and there’d be a trade like Kotkaniemi to Vancouver. I assumed it was a random hypothetical until he brought Kotkaniemi up again later in the hit in relation to Vancouver – NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) July 31, 2025

[content-ads] Marek explains his point by saying that the Canucks are in a bit of trouble at center. And he’s right.

The club tried to attract center players this summer (like Christian Dvorak), but multiple attempts proved to be failures. And now… when you think about the fact that there really aren’t that many centers available in the four corners of the league, Marek argues that KK may be some solution in Vancouver – like Marco Rossi. Because it’s true that looking at the Canucks’ top-9, at center…. it’s more than thin:

The Canucks can’t hope to make the playoffs with a paper lineup like this, which is why the idea of strengthening the center line makes sense… but we do agree on one thing: Jesperi Kotkaniemi isn’t going to be the one to change the Canucks’ game.

Maybe it’s too late, even, for the Canucks to be in a position to improve between now and the start of next season… [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Be there!

At 1 p.m. this afternoon, Passion MLB will be LIVE on social networks for a special episode of the podcast to look back on the trade deadline With us : Marc Griffin and Alain Usereau, from the podcast Compte Complet pic.twitter.com/UAfOPU2UKe– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) August 1, 2025

There is one arbitration case remaining, set for Sunday Nick Robertson (TOR) Team: $1.2M Player: $2.25M – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) August 1, 2025

Lando Norris flies over the track in Hungaryhttps://t.co/T6yK1Ls9Ko– RDS (@RDSca) August 1, 2025

– Will they come to an agreement?– This bodes well.