Jesperi Kotkaniemi in Vancouver: Jeff Marek thinks it can be done
Marc-Olivier Cook
Jesperi Kotkaniemi now has seven NHL seasons under his belt. He’s played almost 500 games (476)… and at this point, it’s safe to say he’s never become the player you’d hoped for.And I don’t think I’d be throwing tomatoes at anyone if I said he’s a flop. The Hurricanes are stuck with him, with five years left on his contract ($4.82 million), and trading him will be a tough task… because at this salary, teams certainly won’t be lining up to take him out of Carolina. But in Jeff Marek’s eyes, there is a world in which KK can continue his career in the West… in Vancouver.

He raised the idea (twice) on the recent episode of the Sekers and Price podcast, and it’s an idea that – let’s not forget – has refused to die for some time now…

The club tried to attract center players this summer (like Christian Dvorak), but multiple attempts proved to be failures. And now… when you think about the fact that there really aren’t that many centers available in the four corners of the league, Marek argues that KK may be some solution in Vancouver – like Marco Rossi. Because it’s true that looking at the Canucks’ top-9, at center…. it’s more than thin:

(Credit: DailyFaceoff)

The Canucks can’t hope to make the playoffs with a paper lineup like this, which is why the idea of strengthening the center line makes sense… but we do agree on one thing: Jesperi Kotkaniemi isn’t going to be the one to change the Canucks’ game.

Maybe it’s too late, even, for the Canucks to be in a position to improve between now and the start of next season… [spacer title=’Overtime’] – Be there!

– Will they come to an agreement?

– This bodes well.

