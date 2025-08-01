It’s over for Micah Parsons with the Dallas Cowboys

Based on the comments of the player himself, this could be the end for Micah Parsons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Thank you Dallas ! I pic.twitter.com/EUnEj9uRUt – Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 1, 2025

The dominant quarterback hunter has gone public on social networks to signify his desire to be traded and leave the Cowboys. The defensive player posted a lengthy letter explaining his decision and, above all, his motivation:

The reason is simple. He doesn’t feel respected by Jerry Jones and the organization. Parsons has seen several players at his position sign lucrative deals in recent months and he, too, wants to break the bank. He feels that negotiations aren’t moving forward and he wants to continue his career with a team that will be willing to pay him what he’s worth. This isn’t the first time a contract dispute has unfolded between Cowboys star players and owner Jerry Jones. It’s easy to see where the problem lies when you read between the lines..

A story to follow in the NFL

The 2025 season promises to be an explosive one for Micah Parsons, the centerpiece of the Dallas Cowboys defense. At just 26, the star linebacker continues to redefine standards at his position, combining speed, power and instinct with rare consistency.

The author of 14 quarterback sacks in 2024, Parsons seems determined to reach a new milestone this year, as the Cowboys finally aim for a playoff breakthrough. Frequently used as a quarterback, he remains one of the NFL’s most feared players.

This content was created with the help of AI.