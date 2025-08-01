Chances of induction among active players: No Habs player, according to The Athletic

The next Canadiens player to be inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame is sure to be Carey Price. He hasn’t been inducted in his first year of eligibility, but it’s only a matter of time. But what about the Canadiens’ active players? could any of them be considered for the Hall of Fame? Could any of these players be considered for the Hall of Fame? According to Peter Baugh of The Athletic, no.

Who doesn’t love a Hall of Fame debate? Last summer, @eduhatschek and I sorted active players into tiers based on their likelihood at induction. This year, I took a stab at amending the tiers. I’m sure everyone will agree on each of my choices https://t.co/3GKKtjBBam –Peter Baugh (@Peter_Baugh) July 31, 2025

Players are classified into tiers. The first tier includes players who could be inducted even if they retire today. In this list of 16 players, we obviously find Sidney Corsby, Alex Ovechkin, Patrick Kane and company, but there’s also Connor McDavid, who is the youngest player in this tier at 28. The list of tiers is long, but there are no Canadiens players. In fact, that makes sense, because most of the big names in Montreal are 25 or younger. You have to have been extremely exceptional to be considered for the Hall of Fame at 25. Nick Suzuki would probably be the candidate with the best chance of entering the Hall right now. Brendan Gallagher could also make an interesting case, but, in terms of talent, he’s a long way from the names on this list. The tier that could welcome names from the Canadiens in the next few years would be tier five: “Let’s get back to it in a few years”. It’s all very well, but the Canadiens haven’t even finished rebuilding yet. The team’s players can try to make history once the Habs are playing big, important games [content-ads] After Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield comes to mind. Both of these players have had good times in the NHL, but they’re going to have to give a lot more before they earn a place on this list. In the, it would be realistic to think that Ivan Demidov or Lane Hutson could earn a place on the list. If he plays the rest of his career as he did during the 2023-24 season, Noah Dobson could clearly hope to see his name on this list one day. Predictions are fine, but let history write itself. In a few years’ time, we’ll be able to ask ourselves again whether a Canadiens player deserves a place in the Hall of Fame. Here’s hoping the answer is “yes”. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – There are a lot of good players in this batch.– Oops.– Wow!– We’re going to have playoff basketball.