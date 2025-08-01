Benoît Marion surprises everyone with a stunning comeback

After an eventful 2024 season, Québécois defensive lineman Benoît Marion has found new stability with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Released successively by the Toronto Argonauts and Hamilton Tiger-Cats, Marion proved his worth with two convincing games for the Roughriders, who quickly opted to offer him a contract extension in January.

Despite a promising training camp, Marion began the 2025 season on the practice squad. However, he broke into the active line-up in June against the British Columbia Lions.

Since then, he has racked up five tackles on special units in four games. His discreet but crucial role contributes to the success of the Roughriders, who boast an impressive 6-1 record this season.

Marion credits the team spirit, cohesion and leadership of head coach Corey Mace for the club’s good results.

On the eve of an anticipated game against the Montreal Alouettes at Percival-Molson Stadium, Marion is looking forward to performing in front of his family and friends, while reminding them that every game is a step towards the playoffs and, ultimately, the Grey Cup.

A passion for style

Off the pitch, Marion is also known for her love of fashion. On Instagram, his varied outfits bear witness to a well-assumed creativity.

He draws inspiration from his teammates of diverse origins, admiring in particular the bold styles of Folarin Orimolade and Melique Straker. For Marion, style is another way of expressing herself and showing her personality.

