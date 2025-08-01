News

Bank of prospects: The Habs’ prospects rank 2nd in the NHL (according to Bleacher Report)
Marc-Olivier Cook
When you think about the future of the Canadiens, it’s exciting to think about. The club has some good young players – who have already proven themselves – in place right now, and there are some good prospects within the organization as well. Since the arrival of Kent Hughes and Jeff Gorton… things are being done in a different way, because the goal is to see the team succeed over the long term, and the Canadiens’ management is preparing that plan to perfection. Since 2022, when Kent Hughes was first drafted in Montreal, the Canadiens have really improved their bank of prospects: David Reinbacher, Ivan Demidov, Michael Hage, LJ Mooney, Alexander Zarhovsky, Owen Beck, Jacob Fowler, Florian Xhekaj, Bogdan Konyushkov, Aatos Koivu.and you’ll understand that I didn’t include the names of Juraj Slafkovsky and Lane Hutson because they’re already in the National League.That said, the Canadiens are loaded with prospects right now. And that’s why Bleacher Report ranks the Habs’ prospect pool 2nd in the entire NHL, behind the Sharks’ and ahead of the Blackhawks’

This is really encouraging for Canadiens fans. After all, the club has been struggling on the ice for years.

And it’s also been years since the Habs have been able to count on a number of good youngsters for the future. But this is different. The Habs made the playoffs last season, they’ve improved with the acquisition of Noah Dobson and Zachary Bolduc, the youngsters they’re developing right now are talented… It doesn’t mean that Montreal is guaranteed the Stanley Cup in a few years’ time. But it does mean that the Habs are in a good position to be one of the good clubs in the National League… for a long time to come. [spacer title=’Overtime’] – The Armada are on the move.

