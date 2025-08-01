Alouettes reach out to controversial player

The Montreal Alouettes have just tabled a long-awaited offer: veteran quarterback sack specialist Shawn Lemon is back in the fold.

After a difficult year marked by a suspension for betting on CFL games in 2021, Lemon is finally back with his teammates, and the effect is already being felt.

On Thursday, during a practice session in Saint-Léonard, Lemon made a remarkable appearance. His broad smile and relaxed demeanor spoke volumes about his relief. Despite his 37 years, he claims to be in excellent shape and ready to contribute immediately, as reported by RDS.

“I’ve never felt the desire to play for another team,” Lemon explained of his decision to return to the Alouettes. I love the city. I love the team. I always knew I wanted to come back here, and I’m just happy to take advantage of this opportunity. “The management, the coaches, my teammates, the city… it all fits me like a glove!”

Reinstated by the league’s new commissioner, Lemon will, however, have to serve a two-game suspension for violating the anti-doping policy. He could be eligible to play as early as August 17, but his presence this Saturday against the Roughriders is uncertain. Nevertheless, his return is excellent news for an already solid defense.

A formidable defensive duo for Montreal

With the imminent return of Dylan Wynn, who has been injured for the past month, the Alouettes’ defensive line promises to be even more threatening. Lemon had already impressed in 2023 with 9 sacks, 26 tackles and 2 interceptions in just 13 games. His impact was decisive in winning the Grey Cup.

Head coach Jason Maas remains cautious, but confident:

“He had a good week of practice. We’ll make the best decision for the team.”

The return comes at just the right time as the Alouettes prepare to take on Saskatchewan on Saturday at Percival-Molson Stadium. A match in which Shawn Lemon’s experience and leadership could well make the difference.

This content was created with the help of AI.