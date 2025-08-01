Agent blames owners for lack of hostile offers

The summer of hostile offers isn’t going as planned. I haven’t given up on the idea of a hostile offer being made in the next few weeks (it doesn’t have to be on July 1, you know), but let’s just say that things aren’t looking good right now. Why? Besides the reasons already mentioned (teams have the resources not to be taken advantage of, executives don’t want to risk an unprotected first-round pick in 2026, etc.), there seems to be another.an

NHL agent tells @theRGmedia that team owners-not GMs-are blocking offer sheets out of fear of backlash and market inflation. Read why McTavish didn’t get one despite $95M cap. via @MurphysLaw74https://t.co/87xi9xiclR–RG (@TheRGMedia) August 1, 2025

If the other team matches the offer, all you’ve done is drive up the market for no reason. And I don’t want to be that guy in the eyes of the other owners, who are going to give me trouble.

[content-ads]Why? Because the two scenarios are not necessarily advantageous. The first scenario is a club that succeeds in its hostile offer sheet. The result? You’ve probably overpaid for a player to get what you want, which isn’t ideal for an owner.Note that, with the cap rising fast, teams at the bottom of the standings won’t necessarily spend all the way to the cap in the absence of playoff revenues.Andtheother scenario is to miss out.

– Mason McTavish’

s

example is an interesting one. After all, it’s one thing to miss out because of the Ducks’ lousse, but it’s quite another to drive up prices elsewhere. Take your lumps if you want action on this front, then.

